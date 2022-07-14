Mad River Investors Sells 750 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 134,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

