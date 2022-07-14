MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

