Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (ART) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $38,173.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

