MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.62. MAG Silver shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 12,642 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
