MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.95

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.95 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 34702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.16.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

