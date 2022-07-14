Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 120,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $986.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

