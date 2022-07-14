Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,764.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 3,553,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,754. Maison Luxe has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Maison Luxe (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maison Luxe (MASN)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.