Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,764.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 3,553,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,754. Maison Luxe has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

