Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJWL traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 323,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,376. Majic Wheels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

