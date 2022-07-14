Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJWL traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 323,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,376. Majic Wheels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Majic Wheels (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Majic Wheels (MJWL)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.