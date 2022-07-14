Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque Purchases 1,600 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$567,812.50.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,720.00.

MDI traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.16. 146,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.12. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.