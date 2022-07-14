Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque Purchases 1,600 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$567,812.50.
Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,720.00.
MDI traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.16. 146,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.12. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
