Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 11,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,632. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

