Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of T traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 907,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.