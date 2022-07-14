Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.84. 19,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,022. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

