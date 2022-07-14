Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.12.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
