Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

