Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

ABG stock traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.97. 25,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

