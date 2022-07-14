Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Zuora by 16.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

