Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 3,228 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JAMF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 538,515 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

