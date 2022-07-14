Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 205 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,146. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

