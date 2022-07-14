Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 668 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $91,418,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 70,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,450. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

