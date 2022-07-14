Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 722 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 266,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

