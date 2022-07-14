Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Update

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MAAQU traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

