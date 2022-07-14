ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.83

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 4357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

