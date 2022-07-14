Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 6.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.10. 12,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,130,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after acquiring an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $30,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

