Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 198 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.41).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 132.25 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.67.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

