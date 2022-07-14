Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,851. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

