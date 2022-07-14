Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 260,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,758. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

