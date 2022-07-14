Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Medifast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $169.04. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

