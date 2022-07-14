Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

