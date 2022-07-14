Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00210859 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00503430 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

