Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.22.

META stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.13. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $442.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

