Michael Liu Acquires 7,410,149 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Rating) insider Michael Liu purchased 7,410,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,120.58 ($355,486.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

About A-Cap Energy

A-Cap Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on uranium, nickel, cobalt, and laterite metal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises the Letlhakane Uranium project located in Botswana; and the Wilconi Nickel Cobalt project situated in Western Australia.

