Michael Liu Acquires 7,410,149 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Rating) insider Michael Liu purchased 7,410,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,120.58 ($355,486.88).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.
About A-Cap Energy (Get Rating)
