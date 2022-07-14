Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $93,940 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,410. The company has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

