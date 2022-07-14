Mina Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.45 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Mina has a market cap of $392.45 million and $16.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00053163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 587,783,047 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.