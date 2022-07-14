MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Given New $11.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of -0.82. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.