Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 500,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. Skydeck Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYA. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 911,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,097 shares during the last quarter.

SKYA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 80,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

