Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.37% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZPS stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Thursday. 38,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

