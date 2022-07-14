Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 825,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

