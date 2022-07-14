Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $3.80 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,626 shares of company stock worth $4,437,432 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN stock remained flat at $$63.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

