Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Meritor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meritor by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 1,480,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 50,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

