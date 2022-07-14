Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurora Acquisition (Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

