Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

