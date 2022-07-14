Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 211,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

