Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 24,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,438. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.24.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGI. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

