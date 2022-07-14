Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:MG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 44,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

