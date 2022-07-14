Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
NYSE:MG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 44,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
