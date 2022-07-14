Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 127379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.
The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
