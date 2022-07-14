Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 127379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.