Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 227,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

