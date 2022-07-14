Morgan Stanley Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target to €69.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €74.00 ($74.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMADY. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($61.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 2,670,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,901. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 1.21. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

