Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $12.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Altice USA stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

