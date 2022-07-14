MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Capitalization Hits $145,560.14

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $145,560.14 and $862.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,434,196 coins and its circulating supply is 55,227,950 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

