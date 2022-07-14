MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,975. The company has a market capitalization of $817.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.